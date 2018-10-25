"Flawed science" used to justify NT minimum floor price

Retail Drinks Australia says a new study suggests the Northern Territory Government relied on flawed science to justify introducing a minimum floor price for alcohol.

Retail Drinks Australia (formerly ALSA) says the study, published in the European Journal of Health Economics, examined how drinkers respond to increases in alcohol prices by consuming different quality beverages, as well as consuming different quantities.

RDA chief executive Julie Ryan told NT News: “The study on the price elasticity, or responsiveness to changes in price, of different drinker types, found that in the UK heavy drinkers reduce the quality of drinks they buy in response to price increases more, and reduce the quantity of alcohol consumed less, than light drinkers.

“In other words, if alcohol were to become more expensive, heavy drinkers are likely to respond by changing what they buy to cheaper alcohol beverages but not by reducing the amount they drink.

“In fact, the only ones who are likely to reduce the amount they drink were low-income light drinkers.

“It was already well known that even with a price change, heavy drinkers will keep drinking heavily, they will just pick different products."

Small businesses struggling to cope with new restrictions

Former NT Licensing Commission Chairman Richard O’Sullivan, has also urged the NT Government to allow Minimum Unit Pricing to have a chance to be implemented and properly reviewed before imposing additional cost and licence restrictions on convenience and grocery stores that sell takeaway liquor.

The Riley Report, which contained 220 recommendations on reforms to alcohol policy, included recommendations to eliminate licenses that allow takeaway liquor from convenience or grocery stores unless the store undertook significant structural change to create a “stand alone” liquor store, while also restricting the amount of alcohol they can sell until they do.

This means more than 50 NT small businesses risk losing their license entirely unless they spend, on average, upwards of $250,000 to change their store.

According to RDA: "No viable data has been presented by the NT Government in which to substantiate the allegation that these 78 store and merchant licenses operating on less days of trading are a higher cause of alcohol related harm than the other 182 licenses which allow takeaway sales 7 days a week. It would seem the recommendation merely came from ‘submissions’ not fact based data and evidence – which is a bitter pill to swallow for small businesses facing ruin.

"The poor economic conditions in the NT are already causing significant harm to small business. It should be incumbent on the NT Government to be transparent and have substantiated data that evidences these measures will be effective before acting and sending many family businesses broke".

O’Sullivan added: “A lesson from NT Licensing Commission Decisions, in imposing restrictions on takeaway alcohol through limiting hours and product types and volumes, is that alcohol dependent people travel or move to localities where there is more ready availability."

LSANT President Faye Hartley wants to see the NT Government to take its fair proportion of the cost associated with alcohol reform rather than pushing it onto small business.

“Small grocery and convenience stores which sell food and liquor are an essential community service, and the vast majority are responsible well run stores with significant compliance initiatives to assist to help prevent alcohol related harm," she said.

“Many of these stores will simply not be able to bear the cost burden of changing their store format, or if they do will need to reduce their grocery offering in order to do so. That cannot be the intent of the changes.

“Our belief is that with significant improvement in enforcement capability, those licensees acting irresponsibly or contributing to harm will be identified and shut down. This would ensure that those responsible stores which paid significant amounts of money to purchase a business with a liquor licence wouldn’t have their livelihood taken away by the NT Government – especially when it has been made clear there will be no compensation for the losses we will suffer.

“If the NT Government pursued strong enforcement on bad licensee behavior, these oppressive changes on liquor stores wouldn’t be needed at all.”